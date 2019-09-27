(Bloomberg) -- AMS AG said it has made a final offer for Osram Licht AG of 41 euros a share in a move that raises the stakes in its battle with two private equity firms also seeking to gain control of the German light maker.

AMS increased its bid from a previous 38.50 euros a share and said the new one would run until Oct. 1, according to a statement on Friday. Osram shares rose as much as 4.1% to 40.30 euros.

The Austrian maker of semiconductors is countering the teaming up Bain Capital with new partner Advent International, which has said it’s preparing a fresh bid that would “meaningfully” exceed AMS’s price. Bain and Advent are still doing due diligence ahead of a possible official bid. A two-week extension on the existing tender period would ratchet up the pressure for the firms to table one in that time.

Osram has been caught in a bidding war between AMS and private equity on the other side. The offers started in February when Bain and Carlyle Group first teamed up on a 35 euros-a-share offer, which AMS trumped in July. Carlyle Group would be replaced by Advent in the new offer.

AMS has also faced resistance from Osram and its unions. Osram’s board has said it had reservations about the financing conditions, while still recommending the deal to shareholders. Labor representatives have voiced stronger opposition, and written directly to major Osram shareholders, asking them not to tender their shares to AMS.

