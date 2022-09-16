(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is further limiting passenger numbers this fall as the Dutch hub struggles to find security staff and reduce crowds at the airport.

Royal Schiphol Group NV announced the decision a day after chief executive Dick Benschop said he would resign from his role because he does not want the attention on his leadership to “become an obstacle for Schiphol.”

The airport operator will reduce the maximum number of local departing passengers by an average of 9,250 passengers, or 18%, per day. The cap will apply until at least October 31 and the effects should become apparent in the next two weeks, it said in a Friday statement.

While hubs such as London’s Gatwick eased capacity limits as the busy summer vacation season ended, others including Heathrow have opted to keep them at least until the end of October amid continuing shortages of staff, such as baggage handlers.

Schiphol said it was forced to introduce the limitation because security companies working at the airport will be providing lower numbers of security guards than previously indicated. The home base for Air France-KLM’s Dutch arm had placed a cap of 67,500 travelers per day for July, rising to 73,000 for August. The new maximum will be 54,500 per day in September and 57,000 per day in October.

KLM said it is “disappointing” that Schiphol is making “last minute” measures to reduce passenger numbers. “We expect order to be established quickly and adequately at the airport, so that passengers and airlines know where they stand, also in the longer term,” the airline said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.