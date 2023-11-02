Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
4:43
Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax
11:17
How to invest as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 5%
5:22
Rate pause to benefit renters: experts
3:36
'The market is wrong' on rate cut timeline: Ed Devlin
6:34
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen talks innovation and space exploration
5:22
Here's where experts think interest rates might go from here
Oct 31
Mild recession could quickly get worse without rate cuts: experts5:15
Mild recession could quickly get worse without rate cuts: experts
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession, according to preliminary data from Statistics Canada, but experts say people may not feel the difference just yet – though that could change quickly with interest rates currently elevated.
10h ago7:09
Parkland Corp.'s third-quarter earnings double on strong refinery performance
Fuel retailer Parkland Corp. says its third-quarter earnings more than doubled in 2023 thanks to favourable market conditions and the company's ongoing efforts to optimize its Burnaby refinery.
17h ago
Lumber costs keep whipsawing. What can investors learn from that?
Volatility in the lumber aisle may be a knotty concern for your summer DIY project. But is the outlook as clear for investors? A conversation in graphics.
15h ago7:28
Departing CEO wanted 'the BlackBerry brand to shine again'
After 10 years with BlackBerry Ltd., John Chen, the CEO and executive chairman, says the company is well positioned for his departure.
15h ago7:57
Loonie likely to come under further pressure in 2024: strategist
The Canadian dollar could decline in the months ahead as the market underestimates the divergence which may take place between Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, one strategist says.
Oct 31
The Canadian economy came to a standstill in August as overall demand for goods and services weakened, according to Statistics Canada data released Tuesday – and economists predict the slowdown will continue in the months ahead.
11h ago6:55
WestJet to hike certain baggage, seat selection fees
WestJet plans to hike its checked baggage and seat selection fees as the airline looks to encourage travellers to pay for the extras in advance.
11h ago7:28
GFL Environmental reports revenue boost from price hikes
Waste removal company GFL Environmental Inc. says it saw a boost in revenue last quarter thanks in part to higher prices.
Oct 313:39
Canada hedge fund's trades halted after losses, manager's death
The sudden death of a Toronto-based hedge fund manager has prompted an investigation into tens of millions of dollars in losses that the fund appears to have run up.
15h ago7:29
Countries at a U.K. summit pledge to tackle AI's potentially 'catastrophic' risks
Delegates from 28 nations, including the U.S. and China, agreed Wednesday to work together to contain the potentially “catastrophic” risks posed by galloping advances in artificial intelligence.
12h ago8:32
Telus, TerreStar complete trial of mobile-to-satellite connectivity
Telus Corp. says it has successfully trialled technology that allows smartphones to send and receive voice calls and text messages using satellites.
14h ago
Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three months
The Canadian Dairy Commission says it’s delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.
18h ago6:55
Dubai homes worth US$844 million in new project sell out in hours
About 800 homes in a Dubai residential development sold out within hours, indicating continued strength in the emirate’s property market and generating US$844 million for the firms backing the project.
Oct 31
'Ground-breaking if not earth-shattering': Robert Reich on UAW wage gains7:11
'Ground-breaking if not earth-shattering': Robert Reich on UAW wage gains
Wage gains won by the union representing U.S. auto workers after a six-week strike are "ground-breaking if not earth-shattering," according to prominent labour commentator Robert Reich, who predicts unionization efforts will soon spread to other automakers.
Oct 316:35
Economic climate empowers workers for bigger asks, Unifor president says
The president of Canada’s largest private sector union says the challenging economic climate has empowered workers to make bigger asks in bargaining in order to address the growing cost of living expenses.
17h ago
Quebec tuition hike: Concordia says it could lose up to 90% of out-of-province students
Montreal's Concordia University is warning of "devastating financial implications" if Quebec moves forward with a plan to double tuition for out-of-province students next fall.