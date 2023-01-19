(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport is replacing diesel generators with an energy-storage battery system to provide ground power for planes in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

The airport will deploy ESS Inc.’s battery system in the first quarter to recharge trucks that provide power to planes at airport gates, according to Oscar Maan, Royal Schiphol Group’s manager of innovation. The use of diesel is currently responsible for as much as 45% of emissions in Schiphol’s ground operation.

“If this pilot is successful, this is a double win as it both reduces our carbon footprint and reduces air pollution,” Maan said.

Even as Schiphol aims to make ground services more sustainable, much of the emissions in aviation comes from flying. Carbon emissions from aviation make up more than 2% of the global total. And because passengers, flights and distances are all increasing, it’s one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gases, putting pressure on airlines and airports to decarbonize.

Schiphol leads TULIPS, a European collaboration to accelerate the process of making airports and aviation more sustainable. The airport aims to be energy-positive by 2050.

Schiphol’s green initiatives comes after the Dutch government said last year it will introduce a capacity cut at the Amsterdam hub from November 2023 to reduce noise and environmental pollution.

