(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam’s streets are about to get slower.

The maximum driving speed of majority of the Dutch capital’s roads will drop to 30 kilometers (less than 19 miles) per hour, down from the current 50kph from Friday. Amsterdam joins a growing crop of European cities who are instituting new efforts to improve road safety.

The picturesque city, famed for its canals and bicycle-friendly mobility culture, has been working on balancing the impact of its growing population and tourism on its limited real estate. From a “Stay Away” campaign, designed to curb rowdy tourists, to proposals aimed at restricting through-traffic in the central city, Amsterdam has taking concerted steps this year to make its neighborhoods more livable.

The multi-month effort to transition to new speeds stems from conversations with Amsterdam residents that found two-thirds say the traffic in their neighborhood is unsafe, the municipality said in a statement. While an average of more than three serious accidents takes place per day in the city, the new speed limit may reduce such incidents by as much as 30%, it said.

The municipality argues the lower speed limit will halve traffic noise and allow drivers to have more time to process information and respond to unexpected situations.

About 4,500 new traffic signs have already been installed to ease the shift. Public transport such as trams and buses will continue to operate at faster speeds of 50kph as they use dedicated tracks.

The city’s decision to reduce speed limits was poorly received by some locals. Amsterdam has turned into a “crazy” city, and 30kph is for mopeds, one angry resident posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Amsterdam follows cities such as Brussels, Paris and Madrid who have slashed road speeds in recent years. The municipality said it will readjust traffic lights for better traffic flow, while noting that motorists in Brussels haven’t experienced longer travel time since a rollout there in 2021.

The Dutch capital was named the second-best city after Helsinki in a new ranking of urban mobility on Monday.

