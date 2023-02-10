(Bloomberg) -- The city of Amsterdam is seeking to ban outdoor marijuana smoking and limit the sale of alcohol in its famed red-light district.

The proposals seek to limit the nuisance caused by mass tourism, alcohol consumption and drug use, according to a statement on the city’s website. They align with Mayor Femke Halsema’s campaign to discourage visitors from coming to Amsterdam to take a “vacation from morals.”

The proposed ban is in the consultation phase and will be discussed by the city council, a city spokesperson said by email on Friday. The measures would take effect in May if adopted. Residents and business owners have until March 9 to respond.

The municipality also plans to tighten the restrictions on alcohol sales at shops and cafeterias in the district. Sales of alcoholic beverages would be prohibited after 4 p.m. between Thursday and Sunday.

“It’s not a form of tourism we welcome or don’t welcome — it’s a form of behavior,” Halsema said in a Bloomberg interview in July. “People coming here to lose their morals is a problem for us.”

