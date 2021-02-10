(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam overtook London as Europe’s largest share trading center in January after Brexit saw about half of the U.K. capital’s trading volumes move to the EU, according to the Financial Times

An average 9.2 billion euros ($11 billion) of shares a day were traded on various Dutch venues in January, a more than fourfold increase from December, the paper said, citing data from Cboe Europe. That compares to average daily volumes in London of 8.6 billion euros.

The data doesn’t account for the return of trading in Swiss shares to London, which only resumed last week.

The City of London lost its rights to access the single market on Dec. 31 and the EU has not permitted investors inside the bloc to trade shares in companies such as Airbus SE and BNP Paribas SA from the U.K. That saw more than 6 billion euros of daily EU share trading leave London since the start of the year.

The shift reflects the failure to secure so-called equivalence rulings from the European Union, on whether the U.K.’s rules are robust enough to enable seamless access for financial services. EU officials have said the bloc’s in no rush to make these decisions.

