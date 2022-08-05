(Bloomberg) -- The wild rally in a little-known Hong Kong-based financial services firm has come to a screeching halt after a two-day selloff cut the value of its US-listed shares in half.

AMTD Digital Inc., which made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange less than a month ago, has plunged 52% since closing at a record high on Tuesday, erasing about $160 billion in market value along the way. That’s more than the entire current market capitalization of companies including Intel Corp., Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

A dizzying rally over the last three weeks saw AMTD Digital’s shares rise more than 32,000% from their initial public offering price at one point on Tuesday. That surge helped balloon the combined valuation of its Class A and Class B shares to upwards of $300 billion as of Tuesday’s close, making it the third largest financial stock in the world. But the company reported just $25 million in revenue for the year ended April 2021, a far cry from the hundreds of billions of dollars made by industry titans like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

On Friday the company announced that the underwriters of its mid-July initial public offering had decided to exercise their full greenshoe option to purchase up to an additional 2.4 million American depositary shares at their listing price of $7.80 each. AMTD said it expects the issuance of the additional shares to be completed by Aug. 8.

The stock’s rapid rise and fall has also led to wild moves in the shares of its parent company, AMTD Idea. That firm, which is part of the larger AMTD Group umbrella, owns roughly 88.7% of AMTD Digital’s outstanding shares. It too saw a wave of frenzied buying this week, soaring as much as 520% on Tuesday alone, while attracting heavy interest from retail traders.

But AMTD Idea’s gains also proved to be fleeting, as the stock has dropped 39% since Tuesday’s peak. To be sure, its decline in market value over the last two days is significantly lower than AMTD Digital’s, clocking in at just over $1 billion.

