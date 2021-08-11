Amtrak Gives Workers Until Nov. 1 to Be Vaccinated Against Covid

(Bloomberg) -- All Amtrak employees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Nov. 1 or get tested weekly in the latest move by U.S. employers to push for greater protections against the virus.

New hires at the passenger rail service must also show proof of vaccination by Oct. 4, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg Wednesday. Employees who haven’t been vaccinated by the Nov. 1 deadline must submit a negative Covid-19 test result each week, the memo said.

Amtrak joins companies including United Airlines Holdings Inc. along with many universities that have announced some level of a vaccine mandate as the Delta variant drives up infections across the U.S.

The move by Amtrak was reported earlier by Reuters.

