(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak expects it won’t have enough employees to operate all its trains next month when it plans to enforce Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

As Amtrak prepares to comply with the federal vaccine mandate, it will likely need to temporarily reduce frequency, particularly on its long-distance services, Stephen J. Gardner, president of Amtrak, said in written testimony for a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing. About 94% of the rail company’s workers have been fully vaccinated as of this week.

“Achieving full service levels, while complying with the vaccination requirement and continuing to prioritize the safety of our customers and employees, is our goal,” Gardner said in his testimony.

The problem is most acute on multi-day routes, where crew bases at some intermediate points have relatively lower rates of vaccinated employees.

Amtrak said it will need to comply with the Jan. 4 mandate that requires employees of government contractors to be fully vaccinated. However, the vaccine requirements for federal contractors have been challenged by states in court and the mandate for contractors was recently blocked.

Amtrak plans to announce service reductions by next week and re-book customers as needed, Gardner said in the testimony.

Many of the railroad company’s employees retired or left during the pandemic. Amtrak also halted hiring because of funding uncertainty, which resulted in staffing issues that will be exacerbated by the mandate, he said.

Amtrak told its employees in a memo in August that it was imposing a vaccine mandate or weekly testing requirement.

