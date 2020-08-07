(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak trains are delayed running through Connecticut as widespread electricity outages plague the region in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

An “overhead power issue” between Stamford and New Haven has delayed service in the Northeast Corridor, the busiest U.S. line for train service, Amtrak said in an advisory.

Utilities Eversource Energy and Avangrid Inc. have struggled to restore power to more than half a million homes that lost electricity service on Tuesday when Isaias tore down trees and power lines. There were still more than 470,000 homes and businesses in the state without power Friday morning. Eversource said some customers won’t be restored until late Tuesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.