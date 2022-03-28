(Bloomberg) -- Amundi SA is creating a desk dedicated to equity capital markets transactions as Europe’s largest asset manager seeks to ramp up participation in stock offerings.

The ECM desk will coordinate research and due diligence efforts on share sales and initial public offerings, while helping Amundi to get involved at an early stage as a cornerstone or anchor investor.

“There is a need to get a better profile of companies early on,” Luc Mouzon, Amundi’s head of research in Europe, said in an interview. “As a cornerstone, we can create a long-standing relationship with management,” while boosting confidence in an IPO, he said. Mouzon will lead the ECM desk.

The move comes on the back of a record year for global IPO issuance in 2021, requiring greater efficiency from investors in reviewing the wave of pitches. And the trend of shorter bookbuilding periods sparked by the pandemic’s lockdowns leave less time for due diligence.

To be sure, risk appetite has dried up this year as worries about the war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and hawkish central banks rock stock markets. A large proportion of 2021’s listings are now trading below their offering prices, with investors turning more selective on valuations.

“The IPO scorecard hasn’t been great in Europe over the last year,” said Mouzon. “Getting in at an early stage means we can influence the process and get to a more balanced view between seller and buyer on pricing.”

