(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest fund manager is warning that global equity markets are about 20% overpriced.

Overconfidence in disinflation trends, together with misplaced optimism in technology stocks, mean that investors are paying too much, according to Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi SA.

Those amplified concerns have prompted the $2.1-trillion asset manager to stay away from the big tech stocks frenzy, even if it implies missing out on further returns over the shorter term, Mortier said.

“The worst of things would be to give in now,” he said. “It’s painful, but we need to keep this positioning to reap the fruits later.”

Optimism about the pace of rate cuts and an upbeat outlook for artificial intelligence have fueled a rally in most major stock markets since the beginning of last year, with the S&P 500 gaining about 30% over the period and Europe’s benchmark index up around 14%. Major technology stocks have been the biggest beneficiary, with the so-called Magnificent Seven trading at a nearly 60% premium to the MSCI index for developed markets.

Strategists at Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have started drawing similarities between current price levels and the bubble of the dot-com era, a view that is drawing support from Mortier.

“I have a feeling we’re at the beginning of 2000,” Mortier said. Growing distress in US commercial real estate, as shown by the large jump in loan-loss provisions by New York Community Bancorp Inc. that prompted days of volatility in regional US banks last week, means “there’s also a little bit of 2007,” he said.

The biggest risk posed by the rise of the Magnificent Seven technology stocks, which is driving most of the S&P 500’s gains, is the assumption that its members will dominate their respective sectors for years to come, such as Nvidia Corp. in AI, Mortier said. It’s similar to the widely-held belief at the turn of the century that the likes of AOL and Yahoo would’ve reigned supreme in the battle for access to the internet, only to be eclipsed by later entrants such as Alphabet Inc.

In addition, risks to the economy aren’t reflected in stock pricing, Mortier said.

“What will make markets land, is the moment when there is a combination of bad news on inflation, central banks consequently becoming more ambiguous, economic growth cracks and earning results being questioned,” he said. A correction will take “some months” and in the shorter term investors will pounce on dips to beef up their positions.

To be sure, the continued rally in mega tech stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. is getting supported by blow-out earnings while the US economic data continue to defy expectations.

Still, Mortier said he prefers stocks in emerging markets such as Vietnam and India. He also likes European utilities, telecom operators and banks, which he says are cheap even when factoring an economic slowdown, while typically boasting dividend yields of around 7%.

Mortier said his conviction that fundamentals will eventually catch up with tech stocks means that he will stay underweight on the sector until valuations are more realistic.

“People will say I can’t continue paying 21 times next year’s results on the S&P, it’s not possible,” Mortier said. “In all logic, the market should be 20% lower.”

