(Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. plummeted as its drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis failed to benefit patients in a trial, suggesting that US regulators may have approved an ineffective treatment.

The $158,000-a-year treatment for the paralyzing nerve disease gained full Food and Drug Administration approval in 2022 despite uncertainty about its effectiveness. Amylyx officials will discuss the results with regulators and patients over the next eight weeks, including the possibility of voluntarily removing the drug from the market, the company said Friday in a statement.

The failure of the Amylyx drug adds to questions about whether the FDA should continue to approve drugs for devastating diseases such as ALS based on limited trial evidence. Critics have said the practice may lead to a proliferation of expensive drugs that don’t work, which raises costs, confuses doctors and patients, and may potentially delay research into other more promising treatments.

Amylyx shares sank 86% as markets opened in New York, leaving the company with a market value below $200 million.

ALS is a progressive condition in which nerve cells that control movement, swallowing and breathing gradually die. About 30,000 Americans have the disease, which can be inherited or occur spontaneously. Patients generally die within two to five years after symptoms start, and better treatments are desperately needed.

The trial found that patients taking the drug, called Relyvrio, fared no better than those getting a placebo on a variety of measures, the company said in the statement, without releasing further details of the results.

The regulatory process in the US has been challenging for Amylyx and Relyvrio, the company’s only drug. In March 2022, FDA advisers voted against approval after finding that data from a small, initial company trial was insufficient to prove slowing of ALS progression. However, in a rare second panel meeting later that year, the advisory panel reviewed new data from the company and decided to back clearance.

Canada’s regulators have given the drug conditional approval, allowing for its removal from the market in the event of an unsuccessful clinical trial. However, the FDA gave Relyvrio full approval, which puts the agency in a bind. While Amylyx had pledged to remove the drug from the US market in the event that the follow-up clinical trial was unsuccessful, the company could fight to continue making it available to patients.

“Our team will continue to engage with regulatory authorities and the ALS community to discuss the results,” Justin Klee and Joshua Cohen, the company’s co-chief executive officers, said in the statement. “We will be led in our decisions by two key principles: doing what is right for people living with ALS, informed by regulatory authorities and the ALS community, and by what the science tells us.”

