(Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pull its drug for a progressive, fatal nerve disease from the market after a trial showed that patients taking it fared no better than those getting a placebo on a variety of measures.

Based on the results of the trial, the company has begun working with the US Food and Drug Administration to voluntarily discontinue marketing for the drug, called Relyvrio, Amylyx said Thursday in a statement. The drug, which treats amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, will also be removed from the Canadian market, Amylyx said.

Debate has swirled over approval standards at the FDA, particularly when it comes to drugs that show marginal benefit for desperate patients. ALS is a progressive, incurable condition in which nerve cells that control movement, swallowing and breathing gradually die. About 30,000 Americans have it, and patients generally die within two to five years after symptoms appear.

The shares rose as much as 6.8% at the New York market open. They’ve lost more than 80% of their value since March 8, when the failed trial results were announced.

Relyvrio had been authorized despite uncertainty about its level of effectiveness in earlier testing. Amylyx had previously pledged to remove the drug from the US market if the follow-up clinical trial was unsuccessful.

Amylyx’s drug underwent an original efficacy trial to show effectiveness in just 137 patients. The first time it went before FDA advisors in March 2022, the panel voted 6-4 that the drug wasn’t shown to be effective.

Under pressure from patient groups to approve the medicine, the FDA took the unusual move of convening a second panel hearing on the same drug less than six months later. There, Amylyx co-founder Justin Klee promised to pull the drug from the market if it was approved and later studies failed to confirm the medicine’s effectiveness. That group of advisors voted in favor of the drug, paving the way for approval.

With the withdrawal of Relyvrio, Amylyx said that it would reduce its workforce by 70% and focus on developing another drug for ALS, along with experimental therapies to treat Wolfram syndrome and progressive supranuclear palsy.

