An Everything Rally in Europe Is Defying the Euro’s Revenge

(Bloomberg) -- This time round, the revenge of the euro is proving no threat to Europe’s ferocious stock rebound, as the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. project more gains in the region’s everything rally.

Even as the currency climbs above $1.20 to the dollar -- a level spurring European Central Bank verbal intervention in the past -- the Euro Stoxx 50 is fast retracing pandemic losses and down less than 6% for the year. The single currency has gained 8% this year against the dollar, and is up nearly 14% since its bottom on March 23.

A strong exchange rate tends to hit exporters that have an outsize weighting in the benchmark. But European cyclicals are tracking moves in the exchange rate and have the potential to outperform anew in the global economic recovery, according to Goldman. Domestic names also look ready to join the party.

The last time that stocks and the euro rose in concert for an extended period of time was between July 2012 and May 2014.

The flipside of the stronger exchange rate is a weakening dollar that’s loosening international financial conditions and greasing the wheels of commerce.

“A stronger euro is not necessarily a negative for European stocks,” Goldman Sachs strategist Sharon Bell said in a note last week, pointing to the positive correlation between shares and the single currency over the past two months. Economic growth matters more for earnings than foreign-exchange rates for now, she added.

The common currency is heading for its best year since 2017, buoyed by a revival in reflation trades on higher growth and vaccine bets. Positioning, chart patterns and options gauges suggest the euro is poised to extend its advance in 2021. Goldman economists, for example, expect the currency to appreciate toward $1.25 as the region’s consumption and investment cycle rebounds.

“The rise in the euro doesn’t undermine the case for Europe,” said Morgan Stanley strategist Matthew Garman in a note on Wednesday, arguing that the currency effect is minor compared to the expected earnings recovery next year.

Garman expects a 30% and 20% rise in European earnings-per-share in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while expecting the FX move to curb earnings by 1% to 2%.

“A weak dollar is directly linked to boosting global trade,” said Jefferies strategist Sean Darby in a note on Monday. “This is not just emerging market economies, but Europe too, which have a high percentage of trade as a percentage of GDP.”

The pain threshold? A Bloomberg survey in August signaled that a rapid move toward $1.30 could cause problems for stock benchmarks.

One risk for euro bulls comes from the ECB which may imminently seek to temper the appreciation trend.

“At their December 10 meeting, the ECB Council will likely expand and extend - possibly to 2023 - the PEPP operations, and repeat their unhappiness with the strong euro,” said Stephen Jen who runs Eurizon Slj Capital.

Still, with institutional investors adding to their long positioning in recent months, plenty of traders are girding for more currency gains as optimism returns -- helping bullish stock sentiment along the way

