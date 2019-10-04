(Bloomberg) -- Bernard Looney, who grew up on an Irish dairy farm and has been called the man that can win over millennials, will take the top job at BP Plc in February and face the challenge of running one of the world’s largest oil companies at a time when society is turning against them.

BP traces its roots to more than a century ago when it was the Anglo-Persian oil company. It pioneered exports from the Middle East, and opened up giant oil fields in Alaska and the U.K. North Sea. The company has lived through wars and crude-price collapses, and survived the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe that threatened its very existence. Now it’s faced with a new challenge -- climate change and deciphering oil companies’ place in the world.

Looney will be faced with two monumental tasks. The first is deciding whether to pivot the company toward cleaner, but typically less profitable, forms of energy, or whether to specialize in oil and gas as longer-term demand growth slows. BP has already started accelerating the transition to cleaner fuels, so Looney will have to perfectly time a transition toward something else while keeping dubious investors on his side.

The 49-year-old Looney already has some essential experience under his belt. As head of BP’s upstream business, he steered the company through a worst-in-a-generation price slump that led to project cancellations, staff cuts and the mandate to do much more for a fraction of the cost. He’s consistently delivered profitable projects on time and on budget. BP’s production is set to rival that of much larger Exxon Mobil Corp., if its stake in Rosneft PJSC is included, by the middle of the next decade.

He’s also worked as head of the group chief executive’s office under the tumultuous reigns of former BP bosses John Browne and Tony Hayward, who both made major missteps with unfortunate consequences. Browne resigned earlier than expected after lying about his personal life in court, leaving the building on his last day to a rush of paparazzi that followed him all the way home. Hayward left as BP rushed to stop the worst-ever offshore oil spill, resulting from the Deepwater Horizon incident, a platform explosion that killed 11 people.

Looney has been working hard to earn the respect of both staff and those the company works with, frequently holding town halls and running an online discussion forum that looks a bit like a Facebook page. He sees that trust as key to keeping BP relevant as students march outside in the streets to protest the use of oil, and investors in boardrooms question whether it’s safe to keep their money with fossil fuels.

“I am humbled by the responsibility that is being entrusted to me by the Board,” Looney said in a statement. “And am truly excited about both the role and BP’s future.”

Son of a Farmer

Looney grew up on a dairy farm in Kerry, Ireland with about eight arable acres, he told The Irish Independent newspaper, last year. “We had 14 cows and it was pretty much subsistence farming,” he said. When the paper asked about his past-times he said he likes to follow tractor accounts on Instagram, as well as travel.

His mother believed strongly in education, and said it was the key to a better life. He was the only one of his family to gain a university degree, with neither of his parents going to school beyond the age of 11, he said. Looney studied engineering at University College Dublin, and then got a degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in California.

Looney joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer, working in operational roles in the U.K., Vietnam and the Gulf of Mexico. He was running BP’s North Sea operations when the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded, killing workers on the platform and causing an ecological disaster that cost the company about $70 billion in penalties.

He flew out to Houston and worked for sixty days to try to stop crude gushing out of BP’s well in the Gulf of Mexico seabed, he told the Independent. At BP’s headquarters, employees were watching the company’s stock price plunge and U.S. President Barack Obama admonish their irresponsibility. People wondered if it would go bankrupt. Looney called it the most challenging time of his career.

Technology Push

The Irish executive has formed a strong belief that technology can make operations safer and more efficient. He helped drive the company toward digitizing its upstream operations, building out virtual “twins” of its platforms and encouraging the creation of wearable devices that workers in hot climates can keep on to monitor whether they are becoming dangerously overheated.

He has also helped push the company toward better discovering methane leaks. Methane is odorless and invisible so leaks are hard to detect, while the industry also regularly vents or flares natural gas for safety reasons or to save money. The practice adds to global warming and has become a target of environmental activists. BP is implementing new technology, including methane spotting drones and cameras to curb the practice.

Looney has taken a somewhat unusual approach to implementing new technology. He asked a BP geophysicist in his 20s to “mentor” him on new innovations. The younger employee, Connor Tann, said he was in somewhat disbelief when he was asked to visit the office of the powerful BP executive during an interview at Looney’s office earlier this year.

The two meet regularly to discuss not just technology but the culture of the younger generation, which Looney hopes to recruit into the company. That’s not an unusual practice for the tall and lanky Irish executive, who carries himself with the charm of a politician and makes a face of deep concern when someone questions whether he’s keeping up with the current attitudes.

In February, he found himself on an all-male panel at a major London industry conference called International Petroleum Week. When it was his turn to speak, he pointed out the practice, known as a manel, is not acceptable. Later at the company’s annual general meeting in May, a former engineer in his division took to the microphone during a Q&A portion to say people she speaks to in the upstream business are growing disillusioned because they don’t know what their purpose is amid the broader climate debate.

Afterward, as dozens of shareholders jostled for Looney’s attention, he stood speaking to her to better understand her concerns.

Barclays Plc said in a note on Friday that Looney is “the man to win over the millennials.”

Looney will not be short of people wanting to have a say. A major investor group overseeing $35 trillion called the Climate Action 100+ said it wants BP, and 160 other companies, to be carbon neutral by 2050. That would drastically alter life at BP, which is aiming to keep its emissions steady as it increases production. The group has already bound BP to detail how each capital investment decision is aligned with the Paris climate accord, which Looney will be responsible for ushering through.

“Our company has amazing people, tremendous assets, and a set of core values that guide our actions, but most of all we have a desire to be better,” Looney said as part of the announcement of his appointment. “I look forward to tapping into that desire.”

