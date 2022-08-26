(Bloomberg) -- A small region in Italy’s impoverished south is about to enjoy a discount on gas bills of as much as 50% just as prices keep breaking records across Europe.

Basilicata is reaping the benefits of a controversial decision to continue exploiting its vast gas reserves even as the rest of Italy reduced or halted production, largely over environmental concerns. Expanding domestic oil and gas production has become a divisive issue ahead of elections next month.

As of October, Basilicata’s half million inhabitants won’t pay for the gas they consume, thanks to a deal signed in spring with Eni SpA and Shell Plc that gives the region 160 million cubic meters of free gas per year as “environmental compensation.” Fees, levies and other costs mean that gas bills will be about half of what they were in previous quarters.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has made reducing Italy’s dependency from Russian gas one of its priorities. Imports have already halved since 2021, thanks in part to new deals with countries like Algeria.

Yet a key element of his plan -- a new floating terminal for liquefied natural gas in the Tuscan city of Piombino -- is at risk amid intense opposition by the local community. It’s unclear whether its installation will go ahead under a new government.

Draghi has said that boosting LNG import capacity is a matter of “national security” and Giorgia Meloni, the frontrunner for the Sept. 25 elections, says she supports the construction of the Piombino terminal. Still, the town’s mayor, a member of Meloni’s party, is among the project’s most vehement opponents.

Proposals by parties to boost Italy’s domestic gas production with new exploration and drilling, or to double the capacity of an existing pipeline from Azerbaijan, meet with similar resistance at the local level.

Basilicata, which sits atop Europe’s largest onshore oil and gas reserves, has had a different approach.

“In a moment of global crisis and with skyrocketing gas prices, Basilicata’s families might be the only ones in Europe not suffering from cost increases”, Vito Bardi, the region’s governor, told Bloomberg News on Friday.

