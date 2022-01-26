An Oil Close at $90 Would Bring 10,000 Options Into the Money

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil is taking a fresh run toward $90 a barrel, a move that could bring a raft of options into the money.

About 10,000 March $90 calls are expiring on Wednesday. If the global benchmark closes below that key marker they’ll be worthless, but if it settles above that line, then they’ll pay out. It’s a binary risk to prices and could spur volatility into the day’s close.

The contracts are a reminder of the way in which traders have been using the options market to wager on higher oil prices. Though the volume of contracts at $90 is limited, there are tens of thousands that have been bought to profit from a rise above $100.

