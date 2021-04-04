(Bloomberg) -- A passenger plane operated by Japan’s All Nippon Airways made an emergency landing in Russia after encountering difficulties on a flight to Frankfurt.

ANA Flight 203 landed safely at 6:32 a.m. local time at Russia’s Krasnoyarsk airport on Sunday, after signs of low oil quantity and oil pressure in the left engine were indicated on the cockpit’s display, according to a statement on the Japanese carrier’s website. It was flying from Tokyo’s Haneda airport, the company said.

The Boeing 787 plane had 69 passengers and 10 crew, Interfax reported separately, citing the airport media department. There were no injuries reported.

