Anadarko, Dangote in Path of Cyclone Heading for Southern Africa

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, a Category 4 storm bearing down on Mozambique, is set to make landfall later on Thursday.

The hurricane will be the second to hit southern Africa in two months, after Cyclone Idai battered the region in March and left more than 1,000 people dead in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. The weather agency in Tanzania has also warned of possible flooding in the storm’s wake.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., which is developing a multibillion dollar gas project off Mozambique’s coast, and Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest producer of the building material, are among companies that may be affected by the storm.

