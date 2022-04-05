Analog Devices Sees Revenue at High-End of Its Quarterly Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Analog Devices Inc. said revenue in the current period may exceed its previous forecast range.

Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said Tuesday that the chipmaker’s sales growth is trending toward the higher end of its guidance for the fiscal second quarter, and may beat that target of $2.8 billion, plus or minus $100 million.

Longer-term the company sees sales growing in the high-single digit range from 7% to 10%, he said at an event for investors.

Analog Devices specializes in analog and embedded computing components, a sector led by Texas Instruments Inc. Analog chips convert real-world things like sound and pressure into electronic signals, and the rush to add automation to factory equipment and buildings and the move toward driverless cars has stirred new demand.

