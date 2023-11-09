Analyst picks memory hardware stocks entering an up cycle Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Hardware stocks with a focus on memory technology have been lacklustre performers for the past few years, but one analyst says several companies in the space are about to post revenue pick ups.



Matt Bryson, equity research analyst covering enterprise hardware sector at Wedbush, told BNN Bloomberg that an up cycle is about to begin for stocks within this sector.



“The analyst community and investors will be surprised in how quickly earnings and revenue picks up,” he said in a Thursday interview.



He recommended Western Digital (WDC), Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) and Micron Technology (MU) and his top three stock picks within the hardware sector.



He, his family, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own shares in the stocks mentioned above.



