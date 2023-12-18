​Analyst picks software stocks positioned to grow Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Big tech stocks have dominated market gains this year and an analyst says there are more profits to be had within the software sector.



Gil Luria, senior software analyst at D.A. Davidson, told BNN Bloomberg that he likes investing in software companies that are positioned to demonstrate strong growth.



"Software is a phenomenal place to look for growth investments,” he said in a Monday interview. “Some of them are reasonable prices, some of them are quality. Those are some of the ones we try and focus on.”



Luria recommended Procore Technologies (PCOR), Braze Inc. (BRZE) and Smartsheet (SMAR) as his top three stock picks within the software sector.



He, his family and his investment banking clients do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above, however, his firm does.



For the full interview with Luria, click on the video at the top of this article.