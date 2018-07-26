(Bloomberg) -- A 20 percent plunge in Facebook Inc.’s shares after the close of normal U.S. trading hours Wednesday, has led to target price cuts from analysts at Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets. Yet, neither of them have lost faith in the social-media giant.

“Facebook has shown an ability to innovate and execute through previous challenges,” Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak wrote in a note on Thursday. “We still believe FB has among the leading ROI of any ad platform, which in our view is important to advertiser allocation decisions.”

Still, not all analysts are as confident, and two downgraded the stock as of early Thursday morning. UBS analyst Eric Sheridan cut his rating to neutral from buy while Raymond James’s Aaron Kessler moved it to outperform from strong buy.

Here is a round up of analyst commentaries following the results:

Morgan Stanley, Brian Nowak

One of the “most notable” challenges for Facebook is the company’s decision to push core users to use “stories” format at a faster rate. But the fact is, that format is still monetizing at “materially lower” rates than News Feed.

Facebook “will now need to increase its execution around stories engagement and ad innovation.”

The analyst reiterated the stock’s overweight rating, while cutting his price target to $185 from $215. Facebook’s share price fell to $173.50 in post-market trading Wednesday.

RBC Capital Markets, Mark Mahaney

Fundamentals weakened in the second quarter, with revenue growth decelerating and operating margin falling.

But the analyst says “don’t unfriend FB now,” noting that Facebook’s guidance on revenue and margin may be “overly conservative.”

“FB stills owns two of the largest media assets in the world and the two largest messaging assets in the world,” Mahaney says. “Our checks and management commentary suggest no material change in marketer views of the attractiveness of FB platforms. This likely constitutes One of the Best Entry Points you can get on FB.”

Mahaney has an outperform rating on the shares and cut his price target to $225 from $250.

Baird, Colin Sebastian

“Clearly, Facebook is more focused this year on strengthening content quality and platform security, which likely accounts for part of the deceleration in revenues and user growth,” the analyst says. “Stronger Instagram performance (according to our checks) was not enough to offset some of the core app headwinds.”

Sebastian has an outperform rating.

Jefferies, Brent Thill

“Fundamentals remain intact, and we believe that there was no incentive for a blowout quarter in light of recent news,” according to Thill. “We continue to believe that Instagram is a catalyst for ’18 & ’19 as users continue to flock to the platform and upside to advertiser demand continues.”

Given the stock’s gains this year, “results were not what was needed to continue momentum.”

Thill recommends buying the stock.

GBH Insights, Daniel Ives

“We ultimately believe the advertising revenues and underlying MAU/DAU metrics were ‘good enough’ and show the worries of a massive fundamental and user deterioration at Facebook post Cambridge was more bark than bite.”

“So far the fundamental damage to the Facebook platform has been very contained in our opinion and is generally better than feared.”

Ives has a highly attractive rating on the shares.

CICC, He Wei

The analyst expects compliance costs to rise as global regulators tighten rules targeting technology giants.

“With its strong management execution, the company remains one of the best online ad platforms in the mid-to-long term.”

