(Bloomberg) -- Pace makes the race is about as old an adage as there is in horse racing. It’s a simple axiom: When the leaders gallop along at a moderate tempo at the start, they preserve the energy needed to fend off the come-from-behind horses in the stretch; when the leaders go fast early, they knock themselves out, and the advantage goes to the closers.

In Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, the leaders didn’t just go fast, they went at a supersonic clip.

The opening quarter mile time of 21.78 seconds was the fastest ever recorded in Derby history. And every single horse that was in or near the vanguard got cooked in the process. They were all dead tired in the stretch.

Which goes a long way to explaining how an 80-1 shot by the name of Rich Strike -- Rich Who? -- managed to come charging from the back of the 20-horse pack to overtake the favorite Epicenter in deep stretch and win one of the wildest Derbies ever.

The horse was appropriately dismissed by bettors as overmatched. There was nothing in his previous races that suggested he had a chance. Heck, his original owners gave him up for a mere $30,000 back in September. And when he faced Epicenter three months later, he was trounced by 14 lengths. If the two meet again -- in the Preakness Stakes in two weeks or somewhere else down the line -- that could easily be the result again.

But when you put 20 young colts on a track in front of 147,294 gamblers screaming at the top of their lungs, unpredictable things can happen. Once a speed duel starts to percolate among the early leaders, it’s awfully hard to diffuse. The horses, naturally skittish animals, are too amped up by the crowd to be subdued. The die is cast. They’re flying now.

To appreciate the toll of this wicked pace, just look at where the front-runners finished compared to all of Rich Strike’s slow-footed pals biding their time in the back.

The first seven horses to hit the quarter-mile mark finished: 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 18th and 20th.

The last eight horses at that quarter-mile point, including our new hero, finished: first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth and 14th (and you can disregard the 14th-place finish because that horse, Happy Jack, was rather unhappy as the race began and never got involved at any point).

The only horse near the vanguard early to survive the blistering pace and battle on in the stretch was Epicenter.

His trainer, Steve Asmussen, who’s won more horse races in the U.S. than anyone in history and yet is still searching for that elusive first Derby victory, appeared numb right after the race. The next morning, his head was still spinning. “We’ll just try and move forward,” he said. Had his jockey, the superstar Joel Rosario, been a touch more patient down the backstretch, Epicenter might have had enough energy to stagger to the finish line first.

But this was a day for the underdog -- the biggest longshot to win the Derby in the modern era -- and the everyday guys on team Rich Strike who burst onto the national stage after toiling for years in the obscurity of horse racing’s backwaters: small-time tracks across Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia.

Is their horse suddenly blossoming in the spring? To a certain degree, yes, clearly. Will he win the Preakness? No, he will not.

But it’s still a helluva story, and a great reminder that, as they’ve been saying for decades, pace makes the race. This Derby is now Exhibit A.

(David Papadopoulos, a senior editor at Bloomberg News, is a voter in the thoroughbred industry’s Eclipse Awards. He has been publishing his Triple Crown picks, with decidedly mixed results, for the past decade.)

