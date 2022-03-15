(Bloomberg) -- An ancient Roman coin commemorating the assassination of Julius Caesar could sell for more than $2 million when it hits the auction block in May, according to Numismatica Ars Classica, the rare-coin auction house conducting the sale. The gold piece, slightly smaller than a U.S. quarter, is more than two thousand years old. “It's priceless, but it still has a price tag,” said Arturo Russo, managing director of Numismatica Ars Classica. “To have a coin that commemorates such a well known event, such a famous event, an event that has changed completely the course of history is quite extraordinary.”

This gold coin, the “Eid Mar” (or “the Ides of March”), is said by the auction house to have been minted by Caesar’s betrayer Brutus, who is depicted on the front of the artifact. Rome’s freedom from Caesar’s tyranny is represented by the “cap of liberty” in-between the daggers. (The cap was traditionally given to emancipated slaves.)

The coin is thought to have been worn by one of Caesar’s murderers, a high-ranking official of the time after the dictator’s death on March 15, 44BC.

“It's something absolutely astonishing to know that this coin has survived,” Russo adds. Especially since many coins of that era were traditionally melted down after the removal of a political reign. For the last 10 years, the coin has been on display at the British Museum, on loan from a private collector. Russo says he hopes the winning bidder will be a collector or institution.

There are three of these coins known to exist. One sold at Roma Numismatics in London in 2020 for a record-breaking 2.7 million (about $3.5 million.) The other is in the collection of the Deutsche Bundesbank.

The “Eid Mar” will be open for bidding when the auction takes place in person in Zurich, at the Hotel Baur au Lac, on May 30th.

