Magdalena Andersson’s push to become Sweden’s first female prime minister hangs in the balance as she failed to reach a deal with a key government partner.

After the finance minister failed to reach an agreement with the Left Party, which wants to secure influence over a minority government that depends on its support, she could face a majority of lawmakers voting against her bid for the premiership.

The parliament’s speaker, Andreas Norlen, said the vote in Riksdag will go ahead on Wednesday, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

The emergence of the far-right Sweden Democrats in the last decade has upended the nation’s political landscape and made it harder to form stable government alliances. The current Social Democrat-led minority government only controls about a third of the seats in parliament, and is dependent on support from former communists as well as a free-market, center-right party.

54-year old Andersson has served for seven years as finance minister under Stefan Lofven, and was elected party leader earlier this month after the former union boss unexpectedly announced his retirement in August. She has outlined the fight against violent crime, climate transition as well as a a larger government role in education and healthcare services as her main priorities.

