(Bloomberg) -- Andre Roux, the financier who helped establish South Africa’s economic framework after apartheid before building out Ninety One’s fixed income business, has died. He was 68.

Roux, who managed Ninety One’s Emerging Markets Local Currency Total Return Debt Strategy, died on Monday after a short illness while on a business trip to London, the fund manager said in a statement.

Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Roux was the deputy director general of South Africa’s Department of Finance, responsible for macroeconomic, fiscal and tax policy and intergovernmental fiscal relations. In the early years of post-apartheid democracy he was integral in establishing South Africa’s economic framework, according to the statement.

“Andre made a significant contribution not only to Ninety One but also to South Africa,” Ninety One said in the statement, noting his role in building its fixed income capabilities in South Africa and Asian fixed income business. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife, Rebecca, and their family. He will be missed.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.