Andrea Nahles to Step Down as Leader of German Social Democrats

(Bloomberg) -- Andrea Nahles, the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, the junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, said she will resign as party chief and also step down as the party’s caucus leader in the national parliament.

“The necessary support for exercising my duties is no longer there,” Nahles said in a statement e-mailed by her party. Nahles said that she’ll resign as party chairwoman on Monday and as caucus leader on Tuesday.

