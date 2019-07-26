(Bloomberg) -- The battle between Banco Santander SA and former UBS Group AG investment banker Andrea Orcel over the Spanish bank’s decision to withdraw a job offer has taken a nasty turn, with the lender alleging he made illegal recordings with its executives.

The ex-boss of UBS Group AG’s investment bank earlier this month sued for about 100 million euros ($111 million), saying Santander ruined his career and demanding it make him chief executive. The bank, which changed its mind on hiring him slightly more than 100 days after making an offer, alleged Friday that he taped calls with officials when they rejected his demands for more pay.

The dispute, drawn into the open by Santander’s response to a newspaper report, underscores the breakdown in relations with Orcel, who earlier in his career advised Spain’s biggest lender on key acquisitions and had a close relationship with the Botin family that headed it for generations. His hiring was seen as a coup and a blow to UBS but after the Spanish bank’s change of heart, Orcel was left jobless and potentially without in back pay from UBS.

When it became clear that he wouldn’t get the job, Orcel started recording phone calls without the consent of the other parties, Santander alleged in an emailed statement.

“This is a practice of dubious ethical and moral behavior for someone who was potentially to become Banco Santander’s CEO, and has ultimately confirmed that the board of directors’ decision not to proceed with his appointment was right,” Santander said, which also accused Orcel of doing too little to get UBS to shoulder some of his back pay, and even asking for more.

Orcel is using the taped conversations as part of his claim, the newspaper reported.

In his own statement through a spokesman, Orcel said he regrets Santander’s “decision to again bring this matter before public scrutiny, after the very public announcement of his hiring, dismissal and remuneration details, with the material personal and professional damage that follows,” according to his statement.

Orcel accuses the bank of ruining his career and claims the real reason for Santander’s about-face was his request to discuss the limits of his job description, El Confidencial reported, citing court documents. In response, Chairman Ana Botin set up a face-to-face meeting in Madrid in which she informed him he no longer had the job, according to El Confidencial.

Santander is sticking to its version that the job fell apart because it had become too expensive when UBS refused to pay at least some of Orcel’s deferred compensation, which amounted to about 50 million euros. Orcel, the Spanish bank argues, had told executives he was convinced that UBS would pay half, but failed to show his “best effort” in persuading his former employer.

