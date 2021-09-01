(Bloomberg) -- Samsara Inc., a software company valued at $5.4 billion last year, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

The San Francisco-based company has submitted a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a statement Wednesday. Samsara hasn’t determined the price range or number of shares to be sold in the offering, which is expected to take place after an SEC review, it said.

Its board of directors include Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, who also sits on the board of Facebook Inc.

Samsara, which provides a cloud-based platform for fleet management, raised $400 million at a valuation of $5.4 billion last year. Its backers include Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, Tiger Global Management, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Franklin Templeton, General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus.

Bloomberg News reported in February that it was planning an IPO.

