(Bloomberg) -- For the past five years, a startup backed by some of the biggest names in venture capital has been secretly developing a way to sequence genes faster, cheaper and at a bigger scale.

Now Ultima Genomics is coming out of stealth mode after raising $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. General Atlantic, D1 Capital, Lightspeed, aMoon and Playground Global also have invested.

Ultima Genomics, based in Newark, California, is valued at several billion dollars, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Ultima Genomics declined to comment.

The company’s platform can sequence a person’s genome for $100 -- hundreds of dollars below the current cost -- and is aiming to drive that price down further. One of its goals is to help enable researchers to more easily examine data for large populations to help solve mysteries such as why certain people get cancer, age faster or respond to therapies while others don’t.

“Today, genomic information is too costly and too slow to access,” Gilad Almogy, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ultima Genomics, said in an interview. “We set out to do that at a much lower cost. With that, drug discovery, personalized medicine, early cancer detection, improved vaccines, improved therapies, will all emerge.”

Ultima Genomics is entering a market dominated by Illumina Inc., which is the biggest player in DNA sequencing and whose technology is used in consumer genetic tests and in pharmaceutical research.

The Human Genome Project, an effort costing billions of dollars, took years to complete the first mapping of our genetic instructions.

In 2001, sequencing one person’s genome cost $95 million, according to data from the National Human Genome Research Institute. By last year, that cost had fallen to $562. Almogy and his company’s investors see its $100 kit as an inflection point for the industry.

“At this cost point, there’s so much you can do around early detection of cancer or characterizing your own gene repertoire, which is very relevant with Covid with people trying to figure out which strain do you have, do you have antibodies,” Khosla Ventures founding partner Samir Kaul said in an interview. Kaul said his firm wrote one of the first checks to Ultima Genomics in 2016.

The price of sequencing a genome will have to come down even further to enable data analysis at the scale dreamed of by scientists. To achieve that, Ultima Genomics has adopted the semiconductor industry’s approach of continuously expanding capacity while shrinking the cost, Almogy said.

“We essentially enabled reading a lot more DNA at the same time,” he said. “A $100 genome is a major inflection point but it’s definitely not the end of the road. There’s decades ahead of us. We have to keep pushing.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.