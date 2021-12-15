(Bloomberg) -- Katie Haun, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and crypto investing leader, is leaving the firm to start her own crypto- and web3-focused fund.

Haun will keep her board seats at Andreessen Horowitz-backed companies, including Coinbase Global Inc. and OpenSea, she said on Twitter.

Haun has been a driving force for crypto investing in Silicon Valley, helping make Andreessen Horowitz a major player in the space. The firm’s crypto team will be led by Chris Dixon, Ali Yahya, Arianna Simpson and Anthony Albanese, Haun said. “We are deeply grateful to Katie and all she contributed to a16z,” Dixon said in a tweet. “We’ll be anchor LPs in her new fund and expect to closely collaborate on policy initiatives.”

Haun did not give details on her new fund except to call it an “exciting new chapter,” and to say she would share more next year.

Investor funding for crypto and blockchain startups has boomed this year. Globally, the value of venture investments in the industry surged from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $21.3 billion through Nov. 30—a more than sixfold increase, according to research firm CB Insights.

