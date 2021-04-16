(Bloomberg) -- Andreessen Horowitz is participating in a round of financing for Clubhouse that will value the company at $4 billion, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

DST Global and Tiger Global Management will also be new investors in the audio-based social network, the report said. The Information couldn’t immediately determine how much money investors are putting into Clubhouse this time but said that the round is likely to exceed the approximately $100 million that the company raised a few months ago.

Clubhouse lets users host their own online radio shows. Listeners can tune in to hear interviews or panel discussions and ask to participate in live chats. The platform is barely a year old but has drawn appearances from some of the biggest names in business and Hollywood and inspired copycats from several of the world’s biggest social networks.

