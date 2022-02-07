(Bloomberg) -- Five months after he resigned over a swirl of sexual harassment allegations, New York’s former Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t ruling out another run for public office. He insists it’s too soon to talk about it.

Instead, he’s consumed by what he alleges are serious mistakes by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the independent lawyers who investigated the sexual harassment claims against him.

Her office determined the accounts of 11 different women were credible and that Cuomo “violated multiple federal and state harassment laws,” according to the Aug. 3 report. The findings were so damaging and explosive that Cuomo resigned weeks after the report’s release.

But if he had to do it all over, he wouldn’t have resigned, the former governor, 64, told Bloomberg News in a Friday telephone interview, one of a handful since leaving office. “I never resigned because I said I did something wrong. I said, I’m resigning because I don’t want to be a distraction,” Cuomo said.

James’s office is unsparing in its rebuttal. “No one, including Andrew Cuomo, can dispute the fact that multiple investigations found allegations of sexual harassment against him to be credible,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Only he is to blame for inappropriately touching his own staff and then quitting so he didn’t have to face impeachment. His baseless attacks won’t change the reality -- Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser.”

None of that – the AG probe, an impeachment investigation by his fellow Democrats in the Legislature, his resignation – has dissuaded Cuomo from returning to public life.

Since July, he’s spent more than $2 million from what’s now a $16.4 million campaign war chest on legal fees, public relations and other payments to staff. He’s still sending out press releases about political events and recently dined with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Manhattan restaurant Osteria La Baia.

But Cuomo isn’t quite ready to commit to another political campaign because he is fixated on first clearing his family name and righting what he sees as wrongs done to him and his closest aides. This is his full-time work these days, and he seems willing to risk what little political capital he has left to achieve that goal.

Seeking Vindication

During the interview, Cuomo studiously deflected questions about his political future, repeatedly changing the subject to his sense of anger and betrayal over the James probe. He said he can’t begin to talk about his political future until he’s gotten some measure of closure on the Attorney General’s report, preferring instead to re-litigate the details of the accusations against him and the credibility of his accusers.

“I’m still focused on communicating what happened here. Because as a precedent, it has to be exposed,” Cuomo said. “Vindication is not the reason to run for office.”

“You know, I’ve had the time and the space to get a little philosophical about this,” Cuomo said. “Too many people do run for office because it’s about them. It’s about their ego, their need.”

Cuomo wouldn’t disclose his exact location during the interview, but while he spoke, he was audibly rolling pool balls across a pool table, which clinked and clacked while he talked. Before his resignation, the Executive Mansion in Albany was his only home.

As for his whereabouts, he said he’s in New York most of the time, but also visits his daughters in Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia. He recently got a haircut, he offered, a move that elicited comments from strangers on the streets of New York City, after he shared a bearded photo on social media last fall.

Two people familiar with his thinking say Cuomo has recently expressed eagerness to re-enter public life, in some form or fashion. Since he wasn’t impeached, he isn’t barred from doing so.

On the ballot in November are governor of New York, where Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over when Cuomo resigned, leads the Democratic race, and state attorney general, where James is seeking re-election.

But support for the once-popular Cuomo has plummeted, raising the question of whether New Yorkers want him to return. More than two thirds of voters, including 55% of Democrats, said they thought he should resign in a September Siena poll. His favorability rating, 34-55, dropped to its lowest point since taking office in 2011.

By contrast, 45% of voters have a favorable view of Hochul, including 60% of Democrats, according to a January Siena poll. James has good favorability ratings on her performance as attorney general as well -- 55% of Democrats approve of her.

‘Not an Exoneration’

For now, Cuomo is preoccupied with James, who he blames for his downfall. Cuomo, himself a lawyer and former state attorney general, calls what James did “prosecutorial misconduct.” He is advocating for a state law that would hold prosecutors responsible for such lapses, though it seems unlikely to pass a state Legislature that investigated a possible impeachment before he resigned.

He said be believes her investigation was politically motivated and pointed to her brief run for governor, before dropping her campaign last December and deciding to run for re-election.

Cuomo and his allies successfully pushed James’s office to release full transcripts of hundreds of hours of interviews conducted as part of the investigation, contending their words had been twisted and parts of testimony left out of the public report. Specifically, Cuomo’s attorney has said the investigators didn’t follow up on or question Cuomo’s accusers about evidence and testimony they accumulated during the course of their inquiry that raised questions about some accusers’ motives, or demonstrated inconsistencies in their accounts.

Cuomo has also seized on decisions by four different New York District Attorneys not to prosecute allegations, despite each saying they found Cuomo’s accusers credible. A fifth, the Manhattan D.A.’s office, dropped its own inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations, but has not made a public statement, according to CNN.

“It turns out in a remarkably short period of time that it did become all bogus. 11 became zero,” Cuomo said. “If you do an honest summary, which is what I get from people on the street, I have been vindicated.”

In truth, the New York DAs said they found the accounts of the women to be credible despite not pursuing criminal charges against Cuomo. The decision is “not an exoneration” of Cuomo, said DA Gregory Oakes in upstate Oswego County, noting that current New York statutes “fail to properly hold offenders accountable and fail to adequately protect victims.”

Cuomo’s story returned to the headlines last week when CNN president Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned for failing to disclose a relationship with a longtime coworker.

Zucker’s relationship was revealed as part of the network’s investigation into former program host Chris Cuomo, who was fired after the AG report showed him improperly gathering information about sexual-harassment accusations against his brother.

Andrew Cuomo declined to get into details about Chris Cuomo’s departure, or the Zucker resignation, beyond saying Chris’s firing hurt him more than his own resignation.

‘Enough is Enough’

He called it “collateral damage” and said James’s report “hurt a lot of people in a lot of different ways. And it was a brand of ugly politics like I had never seen before.”

Beyond the damage to him and his closest allies, “I think what they did here undermines the MeToo movement and the women’s movement and undermines the law,” Cuomo said of the AG probe. “Because when you politicize claims, or trivialize claims, the next woman who has a legitimate claim is going to get painted with the same brush.”

Cuomo’s critics say it is Cuomo and his team who are engaged in ugly politics as they seek to discredit his accusers. They note that he is employing a classic strategy that feeds into women’s reluctance to come forward with allegations against powerful men -- by questioning their credibility, and in effect, calling them liars. This is the very idea that fueled the MeToo movement in the first place, critics say, the need to convince women their stories needed to be told even if their own integrity came under attack.

Cuomo “should just accept responsibility for his actions and move on,” said Julie Gerchik, an attorney for Lindsay Boylan, a former Cuomo aide who was the first woman to publicly accuse him of sexual harassment. “Two independent investigations found he sexually harassed multiple women. Enough is enough.”

