(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he’s open to running for New York governor again -- and would consider creating his own political party to do so.

The three-term Democrat, who resigned in August amid a sexual-harassment scandal, delivered his second public address in as many weeks on Thursday in front of a group of clergy at a pentecostal church in the Bronx.

Asked if he’s planning a run for governor, Cuomo said, “I’m open to all options.” When asked whether he’d consider creating his own political party to do so, Cuomo said, “I’ve done it before. My father’s done it before.”

An Emerson poll conducted March 9 to March 10 showed Cuomo trailing Governor Kathy Hochul by four percentage points, 33% to 37%, in a hypothetical Democratic primary. The poll also showed 63% of New Yorkers do not want Cuomo to run again for public office, and 24% think he should.

Cuomo, 64, resigned after an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James found credible accusations from multiple women that Cuomo had sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks to them. But in the seven months since his resignation, Cuomo has refused to recede from public life.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in February, Cuomo said he felt “vindicated” after several district attorneys refused to pursue criminal charges against him based on the sexual harassment complaints in the attorney general’s report. He also said that if he had it all to do over again, he would not have resigned.

In recent weeks, the former governor, who left office with more than $18 million still in his campaign account, has spent roughly $3 million on a blitz of television and digital ad campaigns aimed at clearing his name and celebrating his record during his decade as governor.

