(Bloomberg) -- Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a former presidential contender, has filed paperwork to explore a possible run for New York City mayor.

Yang, 45, joins more than two dozen people who have also filed papers with the city Campaign Finance Board, including Ray McGuire, the former vice chairman of Citigroup Inc.; city Comptroller Scott Stringer and former U.S. Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan.

Born in Schenectady, New York, to immigrants from Taiwan, Yang worked for several startups before becoming chief executive officer of a Manhattan test-preparation company that was sold to Kaplan Inc. in 2009. In 2017, he declared his run for president.

Yang built his campaign on a promise of $1,000 a month in universal basic income to every adult, with a tax on tech companies. He ended his bid in February 2020.

The 2021 mayoral election will be the first using ranked choice voting, in which ballots will permit voters to rank their five most favorite candidates.

