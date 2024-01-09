Android Phones Will Soon Be Able to Stream TikTok Videos to TVs

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is working with TikTok to stream videos from Android phones to televisions, part of a broader effort to make its devices work together more seamlessly.

The new feature will let Android users show clips from ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok app on TVs equipped with Google’s Chromecast system, according to a statement Tuesday. It’s similar to Apple Inc.’s AirPlay service, which can share video from an iPhone with an Apple TV set-top box.

The announcement is one of several that Google is making at the annual CES technology conference, which officially got underway Tuesday. At a large booth on the Las Vegas Strip, the company is showing off new features that span phones, earbuds, TVs and cars.

Another feature — also similar to an Apple offering — will let a user start a podcast on an Android phone and then transfer it over to a docked Pixel Tablet at home. The capability will be released this year for YouTube Music and Spotify. And there’s an enhancement that speeds up the pairing of new earbuds and speakers to Google TV devices.

Google is also making it easier to share data between devices. This includes a new Quick Share feature — developed with Samsung Electronics Co. — that can exchange images and other files.

And the company is expanding its foothold in cars. Its Android Auto software will let Ford Motor Co.’s Mach-E and F-150 Lightning vehicles share battery information with Google Maps. That will allow the system to suggest charging stops.

That’s another area where Google is vying with Apple. Just weeks ago, the iPhone maker announced that the first new cars to support its redesigned CarPlay interface would be Porsche and Aston Martin

