(Bloomberg) -- Andronico Luksic Craig, the chairman of Chilean holding company Quinenco SA and a member of South America’s richest family, is retiring.

Luksic on Thursday announced plans to resign from all executive and board positions at the end of 2023, according to a filing sent to Chile’s securities regulator.

The businessman, who will turn 70 in April, will step down from boards tied to a slew of companies controlled by Quinenco: lender Banco de Chile, holding company Invexans SA, shipping company Cia Sudamericana de Vapores SA, brewer Cia Cervecerías Unidas SA and holding company LQ Inversiones Financieras SA.

“After a deep process of reflection, I have come to the conviction that it is time to step away from day-to-day operations, to give way to other leadership,” Luksic said in an emailed statement.

The Luksic family is South America’s wealthiest, with a combined fortune of about $25 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Quinenco was founded in 1957 by patriarch Andronico Luksic Abaroa as a manufacturer of wood props for underground tunnels. Through CSAV, it owns a 30% stake in German shipping company Hapag Lloyd AG. It also controls Banco de Chile through a joint venture with Citigroup Inc. and has a partnership with Heineken NV for CCU. It owns a stake in French energy firm Nexans SA and operates fuel stations in Chile, the US and Paraguay.

The Luksic family’s largest asset is a $12 billion stake in copper miner Antofagasta Plc, of which Jean Paul Luksic Fontbona is chairman. Luksic will remain on the boards of Antofagasta Plc and Nexans, Quinenco said in a text message.

Pablo Granifo was selected by Quinenco’s board to replace Luksic as chairman. Granifo is currently chairman of Banco de Chile.

