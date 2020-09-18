(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez pulled out of the nation’s presidential election race a month before the vote.

Anez said her decision was aimed at preventing former President Evo Morales’s socialist movement MAS from benefiting from division among its opponents.

“I do this facing the risk that the democratic vote is split between various candidates and that in consequence of this division, the MAS ends up winning the election,” Anez said in a statement.

The first round of voting for president and congress is scheduled for Oct. 18. A runoff for president will be held on Nov. 29 if no candidate gets a big enough margin of support to win outright in the first round.

Recent polls show socialist candidate Luis Arce leading the race followed by former President Carlos Mesa. Anez had slipped in polls in past weeks.

