(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s mother, Herlind Kasner, has died, DPA reports, citing a government spokesman.

  • According to an earlier report by Germany’s SuperIllu magazine, Kasner died at the beginning of the month, at the age of 90
  • Merkel in Brussels at summit meeting on Brexit Wednesday

