(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s mother, Herlind Kasner, has died, DPA reports, citing a government spokesman.

According to an earlier report by Germany’s SuperIllu magazine, Kasner died at the beginning of the month, at the age of 90

Merkel in Brussels at summit meeting on Brexit Wednesday

