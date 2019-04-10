11h ago
Angela Merkel's Mother Has Died, DPA Reports
(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s mother, Herlind Kasner, has died, DPA reports, citing a government spokesman.
- According to an earlier report by Germany’s SuperIllu magazine, Kasner died at the beginning of the month, at the age of 90
- Merkel in Brussels at summit meeting on Brexit Wednesday
