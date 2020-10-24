(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened in Germany over the past week and renewed calls for people to reduce contact with others, avoid travel and follow hygiene rules.

There’s increasing urgency because in a growing number of regions health authorities are struggling to track down infection chains, Merkel said in her weekly podcast on Saturday.

“We’re not powerless against the virus,” she said. “Our behavior decides how strong and how fast it spreads.”

Europe’s largest economy and other countries from the U.K. to France and Spain are wrestling with surging coronavirus cases. Authorities have imposed curfews in major cities like Paris and Madrid and are urging citizens to adhere to social distancing and hygiene rules.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for Covid-19 this week, adding to the growing list of politicians worldwide who have had the virus. In neighboring Poland, President Andrzej Duda tested positive on Saturday.

Germany exceeded 10,000 deaths on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 10,008 people have died in the country related to Covid-19, up from 9,960 a day earlier. Coronavirus cases rose to 426,110 on Saturday from 403,874 the day before.

