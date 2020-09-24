(Bloomberg) -- Demonstrators in several U.S. cities took to the streets after a Kentucky grand jury chose not to file murder charges Wednesday against any of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Two cops in Taylor’s home town of Louisville, Kentucky, were shot after they were called to an area downtown where a crowd had assembled. The officers’ injuries were not life-threatening. Police say they’ve made nearly 100 arrests in the city, the Associated Press reported.

In Seattle and Portland, protests of the Taylor decision were declared riots after demonstrators set fires and threw explosives at police, the New York Times reported. Elsewhere, protesters marched through the streets of New York City and across the Manhattan Bridge, while others gathered in downtown Chicago. In Atlanta, police deployed chemical agents on a crowd after some tried to climb on top of a SWAT vehicle, the Associated Press reported. A protester was struck by a car in Denver after a rally, local news outlets reported.

Key Developments:

Protesters have been calling for murder charges since Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in March, and had made her the center of the #SayHerName campaign highlighting police brutality against women. Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family, called the outcome of the investigation into her death “outrageous and offensive.”

The grand jury told a state judge that it had charged Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved in the incident, with wanton endangerment for shooting 10 times into Taylor’s apartment. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said the two uncharged officers were justified in their use of force and that it was inconclusive whether Hankison fired shots that struck Taylor. Cameron rejected reports that the officers were serving a no-knock warrant, saying a witness supported the officers’ claims that they knocked and announced themselves.

Campaign Issue

The issue of protests and the police response to them continues to help shape the U.S. presidential campaign. President Donald Trump has touted himself as the law-and-order candidate, and his attorney general declared on Monday that New York City, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have become anarchies that aren’t performing basic governmental functions to keep people safe.

The cities’ mayors, all Democrats, dismissed the announcement as a campaign stunt and said threats to restrict federal money on this basis were unconstitutional.

The issue will come up in the first presidential debate on Sept, 30. One of the six topics picked by debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News is “Race and Violence in our Cities.”

