(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Anglo American Plc: The mining company posted record earnings after high commodity prices lifted the company’s profits to more than double a year earlier.

A further 2.1 billion dollars will be returned to shareholders, joining the rest of its industry in a record-breaking earnings season

Lloyds Banking Group Plc: The bank joined industry peers in announcing a 2 billion-pound share buyback program, despite their key profit figure missing estimates.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a new strategy focusing on serving “mass affluent” customers and expanding its digital services for small businesses

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc: The engine-maker’s CEO Warren East will step down at the end of the year, after what has been be tough period throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted an improved set of results this morning, swinging into profit for 2021, spurred by cost cuts implemented by East and the return of international travel

Outside The City

Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarize” the country, sending markets tumbling worldwide. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting later this morning, with the U.K. expected to announce further sanctions on Russia imminently.

From today, Londoners won’t be legally required to wear face coverings on public transport. It comes as all coronavirus-related laws at a national level are lifted in England, including the responsibility to isolate if you have Covid-19.

In Case You Missed It

The U.K.’s media regulator was asked yesterday to review Russian news channel RT’s license by the government. The culture secretary raised concerns with Ofcom about the network on Wednesday, while RT said it is independent from all governments.

Looking Ahead

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA reports annual results tomorrow after another year of Covid travel turbulence. Overnight, GfK’s monthly consumer confidence index will indicate the current mood of British shoppers as inflation squeezes household finances.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.