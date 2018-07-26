(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc gave the green light to a giant new copper mine in Peru while also rewarding shareholders as its first-half profits surged.

The century-old miner, which almost collapsed amid a commodity crisis just 2 1/2 years ago, is more aggressively pursuing growth at a time when its bigger rivals are focusing on returning money to investors. The company on Thursday said it has signed off on its $5 billion Quellaveco project in Peru.

Anglo’s first-half underlying profit climbed 11 percent to $4.58 billion, it said in a statement. The London-based company also said it’ll pay a dividend of 49 cents a share, while debt was further cut to $4 billion.

The world’s biggest miners are becoming increasingly bullish on copper and looking to add exposure to the metal that’s trading near a one-year low. There are expectations that expanding power grids around the world and an electric-vehicle boom will boost demand, while supplies are constrained and new deposits are hard to find.

While Anglo’s focus on building a big new mine sets it apart from most of its rivals, there’s still an element of caution after years of over-exuberance. The company has brought in Mitsubishi Corp. as a 40 percent partner in the Quellaveco project, as part of a policy of avoiding solo developments after a $14 billion Brazilian iron ore project almost led to Anglo’s collapse.

Anglo plans to start construction later this year with production starting in four years’ time. The mine holds about 7.5 million metric tons of copper and will produce about 300,000 tons a year.

