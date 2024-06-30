(Bloomberg) -- UK mining company Anglo American Plc has suspended production at its steelmaking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, because of an underground fire, the company said.

Emergency protocols were followed at the Grosvenor mine, and all workers were safely evacuated after the “coal gas ignition incident,” the company said Sunday in a press release. The fire, which ignited on Saturday, was still burning a day later, the company said.

It’s expected to take several months to assess the damage and re-enter the mine, according to Anglo American.

Grosvenor is expected to contribute about a quarter of Anglo’s steelmaking coal product in the first half of 2024. An update to steelmaking coal production guidance will be provided once more information is available, the company said.

In May, Australia’s BHP Group decided against making a firm offer for Anglo, walking away from what would have been the biggest mining deal in over a decade. The move increased pressure on Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad to deliver on a turnaround plan, with BHP having to look elsewhere for the copper growth that Anglo would have provided.

