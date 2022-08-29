1h ago
Angola Approves Final Vote Count That Gives MPLA Majority
(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s national electoral commission approved the final count from last week’s election that showed the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola received more than half the votes cast, its spokesman said.
The agency will hold a press conference later on Monday to announce the final results of the Aug. 24 elections, Lucas Quilundo said in comments broadcast by state-owned TPA television station.
