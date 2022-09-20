(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s central bank may consider cutting its benchmark rate as inflation slows, according to Governor Jose de Lima Massano.

In a meeting with Angolan food importers and distributors, Massano mentioned the stabilization of Angola’s foreign exchange market and said in a statement on the central bank’s website that inflation’s consistent deceleration was creating the type of conditions needed for a revision of the key rate. This was despite global uncertainties, he said.

Angola’s inflation rate dropped below 20% in August for the first time in more than two years. The central bank’s monetary policy committee next meets on Sept. 26.

