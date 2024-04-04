(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s Constitutional Court overturned the conviction of Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of the former president, in a $500 million graft case, citing violations of his right to a fair trial.

The court criticized a previous ruling as failing to uphold basic legal principles, including neglecting to consider a response by former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos and introducing a new charge that wasn’t part in the original accusation, according its ruling document.

The younger dos Santos, popularly known as “Zenu,” was head of Angola’s sovereign wealth fund. He was convicted and sentenced to five years, while former central bank governor Valter Filipe da Silva received eight years for their roles in siphoning $500 million from the country.

The 10-judge Constitutional Court panel “after careful consideration, unanimously agreed to declare the appealed decision unconstitutional,” according to the ruling delivered on Wednesday. “The case must return for correction of these unconstitutionalities.”

Da Silva’s attorney didn’t pick calls to his mobile phone on Thursday, a national holiday in Angola. The state prosecutor’s spokesman also didn’t respond to queries.

